Filed Under:Edgewood Shooting, Harford County, maryland granite company shooting, Radee Prince

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Officials are pointing fingers over the 2015 dismissal of charges against a man charged two years later in a fatal workplace shooting.

In 2017, authorities say Radee Prince shot five co-workers at a Maryland granite company, killing three. A trial is pending in that case, but he’s been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a man in Delaware the same day.

Man Charged In Maryland Workplace Shooting Sentenced In Delaware

The News Journal reports the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office says it was prepared for a 2015 trial on weapons and traffic charges Prince faced after a traffic stop, but the state’s attorney’s office dropped them.

At Prince’s hearing, prosecutors said they were dropping charges at the request of the deputy who made the arrest. In 2017, prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to convict Prince.

