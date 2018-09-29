Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We’ve rounded up three artsy events around Baltimore this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from the opening reception of an art exhibit to a night of painting.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Opening reception for ‘Children of War’ exhibit

This reception kicks off artist Michael Fischerkeller’s portrait exhibit that showcases children who have been impacted by warfare. His work seeks to highlight the plight of children in war-torn regions as they often become soldiers, laborers or even sex slaves. Despite the atrocities they face, the portraits address the inner strength, determination and grace of these children.

Donations from the reception and sales from the exhibit will go toward charitable organizations that render aid to children who are victims of war.

The exhibit will be on view until Nov. 3.

When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Hotel Indigo, 24 W. Franklin St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Paint Nite — save up to 36 percent off

This deal gives you the option to attend either Paint Nite or Plant Nite at a local hosting bar or restaurant.

Paint Nite tasks you with re-creating the featured painting of the night as you follow step-by-step instructions.

Plant Nite lets you get creative as you put together succulent terrariums, tabletop gardens or fresh floral arrangements.

Both events provide opportunities to grab drinks and socialize as you create.

Where: 1738 Thames St., Fells Point.

Price: $29 (36 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Painting event at Brick Art — save up to 33 percent off

Get creative at one of Brick Art’s events. Let by the owner and artist, there’s the Art Social that combines painting, an open mic and spoken word poetry, or Sip and Create, which allows you to paint a custom piece while socializing and enjoying a beverage.

Where: The Motor House, 120 W. North Ave.

Price: $20 (33 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal