Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police and Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the homicide of an 18-year-old female found dead on the city/county line.

Investigators say the victim was found Thursday in the area of the 100 block of Riverside Road and had trauma to her torso.

On Friday, Baltimore City Police were able to identify the victim as 18-year old Danielle Valerie Gunson of the 7000 block of Swan Lane Way in Owings, Maryland.

Gunson was reported missing on Thursday evening and police say it appears she was targeted and this was not a random act of violence.

Anne Arundel County Police and Baltimore City Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the Baltimore City Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

