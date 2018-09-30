Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Gambrills, Shooting

GAMBRILLS, MD (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police were called Thursday at 12:45pm to a power line access area off of Johns Hopkins Road for a report of an injured person.

When they arrived they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

