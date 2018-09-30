BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least seven people are dead following a weekend of violence across Baltimore.

Police say two people were gunned downed Saturday evening, with three more fatal shootings overnight Saturday, and another one Sunday morning and the seventh Sunday evening.

The first homicide of the weekend was reported just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the 2500 block of E. Biddle St.

Responding officers found a 35-year old man who had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours later, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Sinclair Ln. in northeast Baltimore.

That’s where they found a 44-year-old man with gunshots wounds to his body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The next fatal shooting happened just after midnight, in the 2800 block of W. Belvedere Ave. A 27-year old man was shot and died after being taken to a hospital.

The fourth weekend homicide occurred just a couple hours later, just after 2:15 a.m. in the unit block of S. Calvert St. A 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot.

Another homicide happened Sunday at 11:35 a.m. in the 4000 block of Balfern Ave. The 22-year-old also died at the hospital.

Police announced Sunday night that a 46-year-old man who was shot Saturday night in 3300 block of W. Baltimore Street died from his injuries the next day.

The seventh fatal shooting was a 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Rosedale St. The male victim died at a hospital.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.

