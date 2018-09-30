  • WJZ 13On Air

SPENCERVILLE, Md. (AP) — Detectives in Montgomery County are investigating the deaths of a man and woman at a home as a murder-suicide.

Police said in a news release Sunday that officers responded to the home in the Spencerville area around 8 p.m. Saturday and found the 56-year-old man and 53-year-old woman dead inside. The victims had apparent gunshot wounds, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two were in a relationship and lived together at the home. They were not immediately identified.

Police say detectives haven’t yet been able to confirm a motive. No further details were immediately released.

