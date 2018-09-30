  • WJZ 13On Air

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have arrested a teenager after they say he stole a soda from a convenience store while armed with a stolen gun.

Police said in a news release Sunday that the 17-year-old took the soda from the store in Dover Thursday evening. The store’s manager contacted police the next day when the teen returned. The woman told police she was concerned because she’d seen he was armed the night before.

Police say they learned the teen had stolen the gun from his mom’s boyfriend.

The teen has been charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, shoplifting and several other counts. He was arraigned and committed to a detention center on $31,000 bond.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify juveniles charged with crimes.

