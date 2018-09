BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A woman suffered a “serious wound” after being shot in Baltimore County Sunday evening.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Ricksway Rd. in Pikesville, just before 7:45 p.m.

Responding officers found a woman who had been shot in the upper body.

Police are continuing their investigation into what happened.

