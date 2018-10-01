  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They have names and numbers -1 through 232 – each simple piece of paper represents a life lost to violence in Baltimore City this year alone.

One of the latest happened in Federal Hill. 25-year-old Timothy Mariconi was robbed and murdered while walking home.

The neighborhood has had enough, this city has had enough, and Monday night, they took to the streets to send a message that things must change.

Some attending the walk expressed frustration at city leaders for not adequately addressing the violence.

Acting Baltimore PD Police Chief Gary Tuggle says he is taking action by canceling off days and scouring his department for every available person to put in uniform and on the streets.

All in hopes that the killings will stop.

Mayor pugh says that she attended a similar walk earlier today in liberty heights = joingin the chorus of baltimore citizens who are fed up… And want more agressive action – to end the bloodshed.

