OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a 53-year-old is struck by a vehicle on the ramp from southbound Interstate 295 to northbound Interstate 95/495.

A witness called police shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

Johnathan Wright was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. Police say he was working with a crew on the ramp as a subcontractor for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

They believe Wright got out of the work vehicle and was walking behind the lane closure in travel lane one when he was struck. Witnesses say he was hit by a black vehicle that fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the ramp from southbound Interstate 295 to northbound Interstate 95/495.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

