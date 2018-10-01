RADCLIFF, Ky. (CBS Local) — A mother from Kentucky is outraged after her daughter received a racist note instead of a tip while she was waiting tables at an Applebee’s.

Regina Boone says that her daughter, Jasmine Brewer, 26, waited on a white family of four on September 19 at the Applebee’s in Radcliff, Kentucky. But instead of getting a tip, the customers allegedly left a handwritten racist note on the back of a paper napkin that read “We don’t tip black people.”

Brewer sent a photo of the note to her mother, who posted it on Facebook with her daughter’s permission.

“I’m very vocal and always will be!,” Boone wrote on Facebook. “You think racism does not exist, IT DOES! This was left for MY BABY tonight at Applebee’s in Radcliff!”

Boone, an elementary school teacher, said she wrote the post because she wanted to show racism still exists.

“You think racism does not exist, IT DOES!,” Boone writes. “Take a look in the mirror. Are you strong enough to stand against it?”

Brewer told Kentucky New Era it was the second time a customer has left a racist note and no tip since she started working at Applebee’s in July.

She says she remembers the group of people she served as standoffish and they didn’t say much to her.

“If they needed something, I got it,” she said. “ … I didn’t realize I was the problem the whole time.”

Outrage on social media has prompted some people to send Brewer the tip she should have received that night. Her mother said supporters have given her $175.