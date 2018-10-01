BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are increasing patrols throughout the city to combat the uptick in violent crime, the police commissioner announced Monday.

Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said that the department has suspended all leave for the next three days to help increase staffing within the department.

Tuggle said the department has been tracking the uptick in violent crimes since Sept. 24. There have been 18 homicides since then.

“An additional 527 officers and detectives, 66 sargent and 20 lieutenant are currently on the street as we speak,” Tuggle said.

Tuggle added the extra personnel are deployed to areas where they think there may be some retribution.

Some of the homicides have been random, others were targeted and many were robbery-based.

Every district will see additional personnel.

“This situation didn’t get started overnight and it won’t be fixed overnight,” Tuggle said.

Officers will not be able to take off for the next three days unless they have an emergency.

The police department is asking the public to call 311 for non-emergency situations so that officers don’t need to come and physically take a report. This way officers are freed up to continue their patrols.

City residents can also use the BPD app to report crimes.

