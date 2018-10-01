BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot in the face multiple times in a Northwest District homicide on Monday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Oakley Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the man, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to his face.

Medics arrived to the location and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

