PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An abandoned 40-foot boat was reported to be leaking fuel into Stoney Creek on Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Firefighters noticed that containment booms that had been placed several days earlier were saturated and fuel was spreading from the partially submerged boat.

Members of the Special Operations Hazardous Materials Team and the Baltimore City Fire Department worked to place new booms around the boat to contain the leak.

The scene was then turned over to representatives of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of the Environment.

