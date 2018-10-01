GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A lit cigarette was determined to be the cause of an apartment fire in Glen Burnie Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the three-story apartment building and forced their way into the residence of a 51-year-old man who was laying on the floor, unresponsive.

The man was quickly taken from the apartment to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. Firefighters extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to where it originated, the couch.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit said the cause of the fire was accidental, after a lit cigarette was dropped onto a couch.

No residents were displaced from the building, and all of the apartments remain suitable to live in. There were no other injuries. Damages are estimated at less than $1,000.

