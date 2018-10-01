POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — A man fell into the Potomac River Sunday evening after he was attempting to take a selfie with the rushing waters of Great Falls behind him.

According to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, said the county’s swift water rescue teams responded to Great Falls Park around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man falling to the river near near Olmstead Island just south of the visitors center.

Passerbys rescued the man out of the water just as crews arrived.

“Some passersby were able to retrieve the man from the water,” Piringer said. “We believe that their actions were likely lifesaving in this case.”

Eyewitness video shows a group of people pulling the man from the water.

The man was treated by paramedics before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of his serious injuries.

Piringer said the river is at flood stage and reminded visitors to be mindful of the dangers of the river’s current.

Flood warnings were in effect for the areas around the Potomac River in Montgomery County, Maryland until 10 p.m. Sunday night. The park trails and even some parking lots were closed over the weekend due to flooding.

Piringer said that eyewitnesses told rescuers the man was trying to take a selfie with the rushing waters behind him when he fell.

