ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities and mental health professionals already have been training to implement a new law that enables courts to temporarily restrict firearms access for people found to be a risk to themselves or others.

The new red flag law takes effect Monday on the one-year anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern history in Las Vegas.

New ‘Red Flag’ Law Could Take Guns Away From Those Who Present A Danger

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin says Maryland authorities are notified daily about people who may be suffering from a mental health crisis and may have been expressing violent tendencies.

He says the new law will save lives. He spoke at a news conference Monday in Annapolis with lawmakers and supporters of the new law.

It allows police, medical professionals and close relatives to seek a court order.

