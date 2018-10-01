PARKVILLE, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are hoping witnesses will come forward after a woman was shot in a road rage incident on I-695 over the weekend.

Baltimore County police said in a statement Sunday that the dispute began between the occupants of two vehicles, a white van and black Nissan sedan, around noon on Interstate 695 near Harford Road.

Police say a third vehicle, a Subaru Outback, attempted to pass them as a suspect fired a shot. The driver of the Subaru, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital, where police say she remains in “very serious” condition.

“It’s early in the investigation but it’s our belief that the Subaru was not involved in whatever altercation was happening between those other two vehicles at the time,” said Baltimore County PD Lt. Andrea Byles.

Her passenger was able to give details to police, but not a single witness pulled over. Neither did the shooter, or the white work van involved in the dispute.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to have been driving the Nissan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

