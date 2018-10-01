One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.

That’s why LifeBridge Health is having its 3rd Annual Mammothon on November 1.

The Mammothon may save you, or your mother, sister, daughter or best friend. It offers extended hours at LifeBridge Health breast care centers and select Advanced Radiology locations so all of the important women in your life can take action against breast cancer by taking the first step – getting a mammogram.

Screening recommendations:

Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (x-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so.

Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every 2 years, or can continue yearly screening.

Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.

Register on LifeBridgeHealth.org.

This article is sponsored by LifeBridge Health.