PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are hosting the “Maryland’s Finest Fitness Challenge” on October 6 in South Baltimore.

Taking place at the City Garage in Port Covington, the challenge is a two-mile fun-run, with participants dodging obstacles and completing exercise stations.

Personal trainers from FX Well and the Maryland State Police Academy will be on site to motivate participants during the event.

Other activities at the event include a pull-up challenge, trivia, a family-friendly fitness village, and several other events.

Additionally, attendants are invited to explore careers with the Maryland State Police. Personnel will be available for demos and to talk about careers in aviation, SWAT, K-9, and other units.

