“The USMCA is a historic transaction!” Mr. Trump added. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meanwhile said it was a “good day for Canada & our closest trading partners.” The warm reception of the deal comes after months of trade disputes between the two North American allies. Trudeau previously called the administration’s tariff action against Canada “totally unacceptable” and “an affront to the longstanding security partnership between Canada and the United States.”
White house economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters he isn’t concerned about any lasting tensions between Canada and the U.S., after Mr. Trump has publicly criticized Canada and Trudeau over trade negotiations.
But relationships with other nations on trade are unclear. Mr. Trump, who has declared the European Union one of the nation’s greatest foes, gave few specifics on the future of that trade relationship.
“We’ll see what happens. Who knows, I always say who knows. But we will see, I have a feeling we will be successful,” Mr. Trump said.
The new trade agreement will need to be ratified by Congress — something that could be in jeopardy if Democrats take the House come November.
Kudlow did not express concern about what might happen if Democrats take control of the House — but Mr. Trump left room for doubt.
In his news conference, Mr. Trump said he didn’t think Congress will be a problem — but then again, “anything you submit to Congress is trouble,” he added.