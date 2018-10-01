(CBS) — President Trump celebrated the negotiation of an 11th-hour overhaul of a trade agreement reached among the United States, Mexico and Canada in a Rose Garden news conference on Monday. The White House announced the deal an hour before a deadline of midnight on Sept. 30

The president Trumpeted the new deal — the “U.S., Mexico, Canada agreement, called USMCA” — as keeping a campaign promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he has called perhaps the worst trade deal ever made. As the Sept. 30 deadline approached, it appeared less and less likely that the U.S. would reach an agreement to keep Canada in a trilateral trade agreement.

“I’m thrilled to speak to the American people to share truly historic news for our nation and indeed for the world,” Mr. Trump said after taking the stage.

Mr. Trump mocked the “babies out there” who have bemoaned the tariffs battle he has engaged in other nations with. Some of those people have been members of Congress, Mr. Trump said. “We wouldn’t be here without tariffs,” the president said.

Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico. The new name will be The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2018

“The USMCA is a historic transaction!” Mr. Trump added. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meanwhile said it was a “good day for Canada & our closest trading partners.” The warm reception of the deal comes after months of trade disputes between the two North American allies. Trudeau previously called the administration’s tariff action against Canada “totally unacceptable” and “an affront to the longstanding security partnership between Canada and the United States.” White house economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters he isn’t concerned about any lasting tensions between Canada and the U.S., after Mr. Trump has publicly criticized Canada and Trudeau over trade negotiations. But relationships with other nations on trade are unclear. Mr. Trump, who has declared the European Union one of the nation’s greatest foes, gave few specifics on the future of that trade relationship. “We’ll see what happens. Who knows, I always say who knows. But we will see, I have a feeling we will be successful,” Mr. Trump said. The new trade agreement will need to be ratified by Congress — something that could be in jeopardy if Democrats take the House come November. Kudlow did not express concern about what might happen if Democrats take control of the House — but Mr. Trump left room for doubt. In his news conference, Mr. Trump said he didn’t think Congress will be a problem — but then again, “anything you submit to Congress is trouble,” he added.

