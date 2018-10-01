WARNING: The video above includes graphic language and violence. Viewer discretion advised.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released body camera footage Monday from a Sept. 23 shootout that left an officer injured and suspect dead.

The video shows the moments during the Sunday night shootout and how the officers responded following the shooting in the 800 block of Vine Street.

Footage From Wounded Officer’s Body Cam Damaged In Shootout Can’t Be Retrieved

Officer Steven Foster can be heard talking to injured Officer Phillip Lippe and checking his wound. Lippe was wearing his bullet-proof vest.

The video is quite graphic due to the language and also because it shows the suspect , 29-year-old Nathaniel Sassafras, on the ground, bleeding.

Police: Baltimore Officer Wounded In Shootout; Suspect Killed

Police said last week footage from the body camera of an officer who was wounded during shootout Sunday could not be retrieved after his camera was struck by a bullet.

Both officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras. One of the cameras was shot and damaged, so it was sent back to Axon to retrieve the data, but Axon was unable to retrieve the footage.

The Baltimore officer who was wounded during the shootout Sunday night was released from the hospital a day after the shooting.

