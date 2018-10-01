BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect start to the month! Sunny skies and very mild temperatures and it appears more warmer than average temperatures are on tap.

We do have a chance at some scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Tuesday across parts of the area.

Warm air will still be in place until a weak front passes on Thursday, and we get back somewhat closer to normal by Friday.

It now appears that little or no rain will accompany any frontal passages later this week. So lets enjoy this dry spell!

Bob Turk

