  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect start to the month! Sunny skies and very mild temperatures and it appears more warmer than average temperatures are on tap.

We do have a chance at some scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Tuesday across parts of the area.

Warm air will still be in place until a weak front passes on Thursday, and we get back somewhat closer to normal by Friday.

It now appears that little or no rain will accompany any frontal passages later this week. So lets enjoy this dry spell!

Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s