BALTIMORE (AP) — Over the next decade, Baltimore’s City Hall will be renovated to the tune of $17 million, in a bid to clean and shore up the building’s exterior.

The Baltimore Sun reports that an engineering study found the stonework of the nearly 150-year-old building was deteriorating rapidly.

Restoration work is expected to begin as early as spring, and will take place in a dozen stages.

The city hall’s last major renovation was four decades ago. The overseer of historic properties for the Department of General Services, Jackson Gilman-Forlini, says facade work is necessary about once a generation.

Masonry work can’t take place during cold months, which lengthens the project’s timeline.

The building is expected to remain open during the exterior work. Officials are also evaluating other maintenance projects, including roof repairs.

