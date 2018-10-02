WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Some businesses are without power at the Nottingham Square Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon.

Most stores on the Lowes, Target, Best Buy, Panera and Starbucks side of 5200 block of Campbell Blvd. in the shopping center, is without power due to an underground power line struck by a construction crew, according to White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.

Multiple businesses are affected, as of 3:30 p.m.

12 businesses were shut down, with others being affected by smoke and other issues.

Fire units cleared around 3:45 p.m., but some BGE units stayed on the scene.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook