GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — An Essex man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday for producing, owning, and distributing child pornography.

Roy David Evans Jr, 34, pleaded guilty in April to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography, possession of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography.

Essex Man Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

Evans posted advertisements on Craigslist, which he used to coerce three minors to engage in sexually explicit acts in order to produce the pornography.

As a part of his plea agreement, Evans also admitted that he solicited at least three other minors, including a 14-year-old victim in Montgomery County, for sexual acts.

In addition to his prison sentence, Evans will be on lifetime supervised release, and will be required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook