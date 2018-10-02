JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WJZ) — An Instagram post of a man changing his son’s diaper in a bathroom stall has gone viral over the past week.

In the Instagram post, Donte Palmer is seen squatting on a restroom floor to change his son, Liam’s, diaper due to the lack of a baby-changing station in the men’s bathroom of a steakhouse Palmer and his family were dining at.

Palmer had his eldest son, 12-year-old Isaiah, act as both photographer and an assistant as the boy snapped pictures while handing his father wipes and a new diaper.

The photo has been gaining traction as more fathers have begun posting their own pictures of diaper-changing struggles.

Former President Barack Obama signed a law in 2016 that requires baby-changing stations in the bathrooms of all federal buildings, however many public men’s rooms still don’t have them.

