(CBS Local)–Makers of Gerber baby food announced they’re looking for their next irresistible poster baby. Gerber announced on Monday its ninth annual Photo Search contest, with the winner becoming Gerber’s 2019 Spokesbaby.

To enter, parents or legal guardians of one- to four-year-old babies are encouraged to post a recent photo of their baby on Instagram between Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, using the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018, the company said in a press release. The winning baby will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000.

“Every year, for our annual Photo Search, we choose the baby who exemplifies Gerber’s long-standing heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka.

Lucas Warren was named the 2018 poster baby for Gerber. He is the first child with Down syndrome to be chosen to be a Gerber spokesbaby.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

Click or tap here to read the official rules.