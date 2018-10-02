BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County government, along with the Harford County Public Library, is sponsoring “SOCKtober,” a countywide collection drive to get new, warm clothes to those in need.

First developed in 2016, SOCKtober helps to raise awareness about homelessness in Harford County, and provides items that are in high demand, such as warm socks, mittens, and hats.

Even those who regularly donate will typically wear these items out before throwing them away, meaning that homeless individuals are constantly at risk of disease during the colder season.

“Harford County has a heart for those in need, which has allowed us to donate more than 10,000 items since the beginning of our annual SOCKtober collection drive,” said County Executive Barry Glassman.

In 2018, Harford County government and its nonprofit partners provided services to 3,162 people at the risk of, or already experiencing, homelessness.

Collection boxes will be located in county government buildings, including parks and recreation facilities, public libraries, and participating businesses from October 1 – 31.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook