BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is this year’s recipient of the Marcia Lamb Inner City Innovation Award.

The award recognizes visionaries who are leading change in urban development, and is named in honor of the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City’s (ICIC) late co-executive director, Marcia Lamb.

The ICIC announced Pugh as the winner of the award on Tuesday.

“I am very honored to be recognized by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City,” said Pugh. “However, the credit also belongs to so many others who are helping us drive forward Baltimore’s tradition of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Mayor Pugh is the keynote speaker at the ICIC event being held in Boston on Tuesday, where the organization is unveiling is annual Inner City 100 list of the fastest-growing inner city businesses.

The list will be available on Fortune’s website on October 3.

