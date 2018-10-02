HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Spice giant McCormick unveiled its new world headquarters in Hunt Valley.

“We’ve moved from our very old, stuffy offices, to a sleek, modern structure that shows the kind of innovation the company is proud of,” said McCormick CEO Lawrence Kurzis.

Visitors were given a tour of the almost $200 million facility.

It’s an investment Maryland wasn’t always certain McCormick would make, and is happy it did.

“This is a huge deal,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “I mean this is a 129-year-old iconic Maryland company, and they really were considering leaving the state four years ago. It was a great team effort to make sure they stayed here and expanded their worldwide headquarters.”

The building is state-of-the-art green design technology, built to be a light-filled workspace, giving employees their choice of ergonomic work stations, break areas, cafe, and gym.

Besides Maryland roots, McCormick is also dependent on other nations for spices, in a time of tariffs and trade wars.

“I’ve talked to McCormick about it,” said Maryland Senator Ben Cardin. “These trade issues are very important. These tariff battles are not helping McCormick in its competitiveness, and to be able to get the necessary supplies to make its products.”

Products that helped build the new headquarters and jobs for the 1,000 people who work inside.

