BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Christine Haulsee, 27, from Dundalk. They say she may be endangered.

Haulsee was last seen driving a blue 2009 Saturn Vue with a Maryland license plate 2BA1505.

She is described as 5’4, 150 lbs, with long auburn hair, and green eyes. She was wearing a purple tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-887-7320 or call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook