PARKVILLE, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit were able to speak Tuesday with the victim of the shooting on I-695, where the woman was shot in a road rage incident on I-695 over the weekend.

The victim said that the suspect, the driver, is a black man and the front passenger was a white woman wearing a yellow shirt.

On Monday, county police released new information about the incident which occurred on the inner loop of I-695 near Harford Road around noon Sunday.

Woman Shot While Trying To Pass Cars Engaged In I-695 Road Rage Dispute

Police said a 58-year-old woman had just merged onto the inner loop from Harford Road in front of the suspect. The suspect was driving a dark-colored Nissan with dark-tinted rear windows at a high rate of speed in the right lane.

Then the driver of the Nissan merged into the center lane and abruptly slowed down in front of a white work van. As the woman drove past the cars in the right lane, a single gunshot was heard. The woman who was driving a gray Subaru Outback stopped on the shoulder after realizing she was struck by the bullet and waited for first responders to arrive.

“It’s early in the investigation but it’s our belief that the Subaru was not involved in whatever altercation was happening between those other two vehicles at the time,” said Baltimore County PD Lt. Andrea Byles.

Her passenger was able to give details to the police, but not a single witness pulled over. Neither did the shooter, or the white work van involved in the dispute.

She remains in the hospital with a life-threatening wound to her upper body and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking that anyone who was driving in the area call them so they can get more information on the incident.

Police Looking For Witnesses In I-695 Road Rage Shooting

The road rage incident happened on eastbound I-695 approaching Parkville, but it could have begun along I-695 ahead of Parkville.

Following the shooting, the white work van continues along I-695, but the Nissan exited onto White Marsh Boulevard.

Detectives are also asking for help with identifying the driver of the white work van, who may have been the first victim of the road rage. The van is described as being a full sized work-type van with no rear windows and no company markings or logos. This driver is sought only as a witness to the events who may have critical information regarding the suspect vehicle.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2002-2006 model Nissan. The front windows were rolled down, so police cannot say if those windows were tinted as well. The car could be gray or black. It may also be an Altima or Maxima. There was a younger male passenger in the Nissan at the time of the incident.

Everyone who was driving eastbound on I-695 in the Towson/Parkville/White Marsh area who may have seen a white work van or dark-colored Nissan sedan driving erratically is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Anyone who may have additional information on this case is also asked to contact police. Callers may remain anonymous.

