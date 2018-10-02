BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were wounded in two shootings were reported overnight in Baltimore.

At 11:59 p.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Lake Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Baltimore Police Increase Patrols To Combat Uptick In Violent Crime

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was taken to an area hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Just 19 minutes later, another shooting was reported when a victim walked into an area hospital for treatment.

Officers went to the hospital around 12:18 a.m. early Tuesday and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Around 2:40 a.m., another victim walked into an area hospital.

This time it was a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the toe.

Officers believe the two men were shot in the 1100 block of South Hanover Street when an unidentified suspect began shooting.

The Baltimore Police Department is grappling with an uptick in city homicides. On Monday, they announced they were increase patrols in neighborhoods citywide and were suspending leave for officers for the next three days.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information on the overnight shootings to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

