Ryan Mayer

Showtime announced today the air dates for Shut Up And Dribble, the highly anticipated docu-series executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The first episode is set to air on Saturday, November 3rd at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Showtime, both on the air and via its streaming service. The following two episodes of the series will air on the next two Saturdays, November 10th and 17th at the same time.

The series, which is set to be narrated by journalist Jemele Hill, takes a look at the role of NBA athletes in the current cultural and political climate and how that role has changed over time. The title of the series refers to Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s remarks towards James, who in February was critical of President Donald Trump. That controversy is the jumping off point for the series as it takes a look at the modern history of NBA players finding their voices and using their platform sfor a larger purpose.

You can see a preview clip of the series by checking out the video above.