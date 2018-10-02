WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup for the first time ever this year, and now the championship ring is here! The players, coaches, and hockey staff were presented with the rings in a private ceremony Monday.

The rings are made of 14-karat white and yellow gold and are set with diamonds, genuine rubies and genuine blue sapphire.

“These rings will now forever be a reminder for the players, coaches, and fans: we did it,” said Capitals owner Ted Leonsis in a statement. We are thrilled today to be able to unveil this beautiful ring, which will always be a proud symbol of the Capitals’ incredible 2018 Stanley Cup run and the unbreakable bond they created among all Caps fans who shared in the joy of that moment together.”

RELATED: Capitals Defeat Golden Knights 4-3 To Win Their 1st Stanley Cup

Each player’s name is featured on the left side above a picture of the capital building. A set of three star-shaped rubies above the logo are inspired by the Washington DC flag, and the stars themselves represent Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

The interior of the ring is engraved with the Caps’ logo and a list of teams they beat (and the scores) to win the championship.

RELATED: D.C. Honors Stanley Cup-Champion Capitals With Parade

Limited edition fan rings were also made available. One fan will win an official ring and two tickets to the owners box at a Capitals game. To participate, visit CapsRing.org from Oct. 3 through Jan. 3.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook