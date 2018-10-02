BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our fair Fall weather pattern continues, and in the extended outlook we add one more day to this great run. This isn’t all that uncommon in early Fall, and we gladly accept this present. And present is right. Our record low for this date is 35° set back in 1997. Heck the chilliest temps we see between now and Monday will be 62° on Friday night.

We continue a Southerly flow in the Mid-Atlantic and that means a bit of humidity not unlike we felt yesterday. And that was not too uncomfortable at all. A nice calm Fall pattern we are in.

I did a little yard clean up yesterday afternoon. And I happened to see two Wooly Bear Caterpillars. The Wooly Bear’s colors, by legend, supposedly are an indicator of things to come. A wide black stripe of “fur” means bundle up. To be honest both just had a small strip of black. Let’s hope those little boys are correct, as opposed to the Ground Hog who predicated 6 more weeks of Winter a ways back which seemed to turn into 10 weeks.

Sunny and 82° sound good on October 2nd. Sounds darn good.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook