MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy from Boyds, Md., has died after a two-vehicle motor collision Wednesday, according to Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack Troopers responded to the area of southbound I-270 south of Montrose Road for a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision at around 3:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A silver Buick Century was traveling south on I-270 in the first lane. For unknown reasons, the Buick veered to the left onto the left shoulder of the road.

The silver Buick then struck the back of an unattended white Ford Box Truck which was parked on the left shoulder.

The driver and only person in the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol use does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

