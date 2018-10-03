FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings were reported after 5 p.m. Wednesday night, leaving one person in critical condition.

Southwest police officers responded to the 2500 block of Hollins Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Citywide Shooting detectives took control of the investigation.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Western district police officers responded to a local hospital at around 7:15 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim who was looking for treatment. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Citywide Shooting detectives took control of the investigation and learned the victim was shot in the 1800 block of Braddish Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

