BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — National Park Service officials are concerned about a roadway near Assateague Island after another horse was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening.

According to NPS, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Eighteen-year-old solid bay stallion Sir Gruff is now the 19th horse to be killed on MD Route 611. Another six horse have been injured along the roadway.

A full investigation is now underway and it is undetermined at this time if speed was a factor in the accident.

The National Park Service has expressed their commitment to protecting their horses and they hope to continue work with Maryland’s Department of Transportation to make Rt. 611 safer for visitors and wild horses.

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.