BALTIMORE (WJZ) — John Waters, a hometown celebrity and filmmaker, has more than just one trade.

Waters is also an accomplished contemporary artist. The first retrospective of his visual arts career opens Sunday at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

The signature color of his show is pink. His most famous character is Devine the Drag Queen in Pink Flamingos.

His show is titled Indecent Exposure. Early on in his career, in some places, his work was banned.

But it’s not banned in Baltimore anymore.

“The process of working with John the last 4 years on this project has simply enhanced my admiration for his creativity, quick intelligence, and his great discipline as an artist,” said Kristen Hileman, BMA senior curator.

There were 160 pieces, photographs, collages, signs and other works of art that could not be categorized.

The show runs until January 6.

