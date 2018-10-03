BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police say a man who robbed a Royal Farms store at gunpoint back in July has struck again.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released when he robbed the Royal Farms store in the 4300 block of Hollins Ferry Rd. in Halethorpe on July 21.

While police say they have received a number of tips on his identity, the armed suspect jas robbed another Royal Farms store in Halethorpe.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Sept. 23, when the suspect went into the Royal Farms at 4308 Washington Blvd. at 5:40 a.m.

The man took out a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

He was seen on surveillance leaving in a silver crossover-type vehicle, believed to be an Acura MDX.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this robbery or his previous robbery, call police at (410) 307-2020. Callers can stay anonymous.

