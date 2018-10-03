BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a new look coming for the world-famous Lexington Market on the horizon.

Mayor Pugh announced Wednesday a $30 million renovation plan for the historic public landmark.

“You know when you travel throughout the United States and when people come here they ask about Lexington Market because it was so well-known and is known throughout the country,” Pugh said.

Lexington Market has operated in some form in Baltimore since 1782.

“Just to be able to maintain it I think is great, but to enhance it I think it will be an even greater experience for people who are visiting our city as well as for the citizens of Baltimore,” Pugh said.

The market’s reputation took a hit in July when a rat was videoed in a market bakery case and temporarily shut it down.

In 2016, there was a grand plan to build a new market and tear down the old building for a park, but it proved to be too expensive.

The latest design builds a new market housing and re-purposes the old.

Connie Park, a vendor at the market for two years, operates Connie’s Chicken and Waffles.

“I’m so excited that we’re going to renovate, have a whole new market,” Park said. “And it’s going to look great. Can’t wait!”

Khari Parker agreed.

“You know the great thing is the historic site will still remain but there will be some improvements made around so we’re very happy for it,” Parker said.

The city hopes to break ground in 2019.

