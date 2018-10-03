BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Buck Showalter is out as manager of the Baltimore Orioles and won’t be back with the team next year, according to reports.

Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic is reporting Showalter will not be back with the Orioles “in any capacity” next season.

Buck Showalter will not be back with the #Orioles in any capacity, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 3, 2018

It was a historically bad year for the Orioles, with the team setting a franchise record for most losses this season with 115.

Camden Yards also had its lowest attendance in its history.

Showalter met with #Orioles ownership on Wednesday morning where he was told he wouldn’t be back as manager. There had been previous discussions about another role in organization, but discussions never got to that point today. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) October 3, 2018

