Filed Under:Buck Showalter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Buck Showalter is out as manager of the Baltimore Orioles and won’t be back with the team next year, according to reports.

Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic is reporting Showalter will not be back with the Orioles “in any capacity” next season.

It was a historically bad year for the Orioles, with the team setting a franchise record for most losses this season with 115.

Orioles’ Chris Davis Posted Worst Hitting Season In Modern MLB History

Camden Yards also had its lowest attendance in its history.

