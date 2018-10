HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two state employees helped rescue an injured eagle off Interstate 95 in Tuesday.

Maryland Transportation Authority maintenance technicians Ryan Bandy and Dillon Schweiger saw the eagle with an apparent broken wing along I-95 near the MD-22 exit.

eagle rescue Eagle rescued on I-95. Credit: MDTA

They called Harford County Animal Control and Maryland State Police who assisted them with safely capturing the eagle after a brief chase in the woods.

The eagle was turned over to wildlife rescue for rehabilitation.