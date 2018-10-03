BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a man reported that two men fired gunshots in his direction outside his Brooklyn Park home.

Detectives responded to the home in the 100 block of Edgevale Road Tuesday around 1:53 p.m. where a man said he was sitting on his front steps when two men pulled out guns and began shooting in his direction.

The man believes he was targeted.

According to the report, the suspects fled the area in dark clothing and a dark-colored vehicle heading toward Baltimore City.

Several officers and a police K9 team responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.