ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is making an announcement related to school safety.

The governor has scheduled a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Reisterstown on Wednesday afternoon.

State and local education and emergency management officials will attend, as well as Maryland high school students.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)