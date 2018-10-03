FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland, school safety

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is making an announcement related to school safety.

The governor has scheduled a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Reisterstown on Wednesday afternoon.

State and local education and emergency management officials will attend, as well as Maryland high school students.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s