ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Elkton Police are looking to speak with a man who was reportedly taking pictures of children at a school bus stop Wednesday morning.

According to police, the suspect — identified as Igor G. Levykin — was seen taking pictures of elementary students in the Patriots Glen neighborhood.

Levykin, who was in a champagne-colored Mercedes Benz, fled in his vehicle after parents approached him. His car has a Florida tag: JVWY46.

Suspicious Vehicle Igor G. Levykin's car. Courtesy: Elkton Police

Suspicious Person Igor G. Levykin Courtesy: Elkton Police

Cecil County Public Schools is aware of the situation and asked that parents remain vigilant.

“Please take time to talk with your child about potential interactions with strangers, how to remain vigilant, and the importance of immediately reporting any suspicious activity to an adult,” the county schools posted.

Police want to speak with Levykin and are asking if anyone sees him to call Detective Zigenfuss at 410-398-4200 ext. 41 or 260@elktonpd.org.

