BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One by one, the ships arrived in Baltimore.

Crews journeyed near and far, the USS Milwaukee made the trek from their homeport in Florida.

“We’re greeted already by lots of people watching the ship pull in and seeing the smiling faces,” said Michael Meredith, Chief of Staff for Carrier Strike Group Two.

The ships range in size from 60 to 600 feet and require precise coordination to fit them all in.

“We’ll keep the space, put it on a birthing plan, which will change 47.5 times from when it starts to what we are doing now,” said Michael McGeady, Sail Baltimore President.

Planning for the event this massive takes a multi-agency approach and takes state, local and federal cooperation to make sure everything runs smoothly and safely.

“Talking about everything from food stores, fuel, all the sailors, all the security, the rugs just to bring the ships to port,” Meredith said.

Organizers start as soon as the 2016 Maryland Fleet Week sailed away.

“I believe here in Baltimore, we have the best maritime planning group in the nation,” McGeady said.

They invested countless hours to welcome thousands of visitors and sailors to Baltimore, and celebrate the rich maritime history.

“Want them to meet the sailors that make this happen every day, the incredible work they do and the sacrifices they make with regards to their family,”

