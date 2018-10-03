SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials believe arson is the cause of a shed fire at a Maryland middle school.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was started at a shed at Sykesville Middle School in Carroll County.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, and caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

It took only minutes for the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company to get the flames under control.

Investigators say the preliminary cause of the fire is arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 836-4844, the arson hotline at 1-800-492-7529 or submit tips on their blog at http://mdosfm.wixsite.com/blog.

